Raju Srivastava recovering well after suffering mild heart attack

Comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi after he fell unconscious in his gym. Reports suggest that doctors had to perform CPR to revive his heart. While fans were left worried about his condition, it seems that his friend and co-comedian Sunil Pal decided to take to social media to deliver the good news of Raju recouping from the treatment.Doctors suggested that Raju Srivastava suffered a mild heart and currently the actor-comedian is expected to be doing well. Updating about the situation, Sunil Pal shared this video on his Instagram page saying, “Get well soon #RajuShrivastav bhai ji ????स्वस्थ रहे मै यही कामना करता हूँ ❤️”

In the video, Sunil Pal confirmed that Raju Srivastava did suffer heart attack. But he added, “He was admitted on time. By God’s grace, his health is way better now. He is out of danger.” He went on to give a message to his friend saying, “Raju Bhai get well soon. We all love you. Your health should be fine soon. His recovery is a great news for all of us.”Just hours before Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack, he had shared a stand-up comedy piece on his Instagram. In the video, he gave a hilarious twist to the information being spread on Covid19 via caller tune on the phones. Mimicking a few veteran actors, Srivastava showed how actors like Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and others would have said that information.While he got recognition by participating in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he tried his hands in films as well. He has done roles in films like Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He also participated in Bigg Boss 3. Raju srivastava is the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Division Board.

