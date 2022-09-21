Raju Srivastav's death a great loss to the art world, says Amit Shah

//twitter.com/amitshah/status/1572462597475270656?

"Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava ji had a distinctive style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I extend my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," reads Shah's tweet.

Srivastav died here in the national capital on Wednesday at the age of 58. The comedian died after 41 days of hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Raju was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at a gym.

For over a month after Srivastav was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack, he was on a ventilator.

Srivastav was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

He has also appeared in supporting roles in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Before his death, he was the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor