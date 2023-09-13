Rajveer Deol, Paloma starrer Dono’s new song ‘Agg Lagdi’ to have grand launch in Pune

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : After trailer and first title track, makers of film ‘Dono’ starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma are all set to launch the new festive song ‘Agg Lagdi’ in Pune in a grand manner.

‘Dono’ is pegged as the new age romance that will pull many heartstrings.

While Dono's melodious title track was quite well received, this shaadi number will totally make you want to groove. The song will be launched amidst all the fanfare at an event in Pune.

Actor Salman Khan and Bhagyashree unveiled the title track of the film which received decent responses from the audience.

Directed by Avnish S Barjatya, ‘Dono’ marks the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma.

Recently, makers unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, “Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate.”

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.”

The makers unveiled the film’s trailer in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, Karan Deol, and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the trailer launch event.

The film is all set to be released on October 5.

