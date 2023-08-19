Rajveer Deol, Paloma's debut film 'Dono' release date locked

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Release date for Rajveer Deol and Paloma's debut film 'Dono' has been unveiled.

On Saturday, the makers announced that 'Dono' will arrive in theatres on October 5, 2023.

"Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two Strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.”

Rajvir is Sunny Deol’s son, while Paloma is veteran actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter.

The makers recently released the title track of the film and it was launched by none other than the OG Rajshri pair – Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, who were paired opposite each other in Avnish's father Sooraj Barjatya's directorial debut, the 1989 romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv_mIA7olU8/?hl=en

‘Dono’ is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor