Rakesh Bedi calls Dhurandhar's success "inspirational", urges filmmakers to think "out of box"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Actor Rakesh Bedi expressed his happiness on the success of 'Dhurandhar', calling it an "inspiration" for the film industry.

Rakesh Bedi played a politician in the film 'Dhurandhar', which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and others in lead roles.

Talking to ANI, Rakesh Bedi highlighted the overwhelming response to Dhurandhar, describing it as something every filmmaker dreams of.

"Not every project gets this kind of love. What is happening for Dhurandhar, all the people working in our film industry, whether they are directors, producers or writers, they yearn for this day. It is happening so fast that the number of films and shows is increasing. Night shows are also adding up. Early morning shows are also adding up. The film industry has seen this success after a long time," said Rakesh Bedi.

Calling it a moment to celebrate for the entire film fraternity, he added that the film's performance should inspire others to think "out of the box."

"I think it is a time to celebrate for everybody, not only for the Dhurandhar team, for the entire fraternity, because where do you get this success? You should take inspiration from this. If you do something out of the box, then the film will do well," said Rakesh Bedi.

'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh has been warm response from audiences nationwide. Its second Saturday collection now surpasses several other major blockbusters, including Pushpa 2 (Hindi) at Rs 46.50 crore, Chhaava at Rs 44.10 crore, Stree 2 at Rs 33.80 crore, and Animal at Rs 32.47 crore.Other notable films in the top 10 for second Saturday collections include Gadar 2 (Rs 31.07 crore), Jawan (Rs 30.10 crore), Saiyaara (Rs 27 crore), Baahubali 2 (Hindi) (Rs 26.50 crore) and The Kashmir Files (Rs 24.80 crore).

Dhurandhar's phenomenal performance is also reflected in its overall two-week figures. Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' follows the story of an Indian spy named Hamza who deeply infiltrates Pakistan to join Rehman Dakait's gang.

The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Aditya Dhar's action-adventure 'Dhurandhar' has also registered houseful shows across several centres in Jammu & Kashmir, including smaller towns such as Shopian and Pulwama, where theatrical exhibition has remained limited.

Strong audience turnout at these locations indicates renewed demand for cinema-going in the region, underscoring the appetite for big-screen entertainment even in towns without multiplex infrastructure.

Dhurandhar Part Two is set to release on March 19, 2026.

