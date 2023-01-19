Rakhi Sawant arrested in Mumbai

Rakhi Sawant has been detained in connection with an FIR filed by actress Sherlyn. According to the reports, Rakhi was supposed to launch her dance academy, which she's partnered with her husband Adil Durrani, on January 19 at 3 pm. But, on the same day, she was detained by Amboli police.Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter to inform everyone about Rakhi Sawant's arrest.

She tweeted, "Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant's ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court." Last year, Sherlyn Chopra also filed a complaint against Rakhi alleging she released her objectionable photos and videos on social media. The two landed in a war of words after Rakhi lashed out at Sherlyn for slamming #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16. Later, Sherlyn and Rakhi also filed FIRs against each other for using ‘objectionable’ language. Sherlyn accused Rakhi of supporting director Sajid Khan and making defamatory and objectionable statements. FIR was registered against Rakhi and her lawyer under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology act.