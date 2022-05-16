Rakhi Sawant falls in love again, boyfriend gifts her BMW car

Rakhi Sawant, popularly known as Drama Queen, has fallen in love again. Yes, new love has come in Rakhi's life. After 'Bigg Boss 15', husband Riteish and Rakhi broke up. Now Rakhi is happy with her new boyfriend. Rakhi's boyfriend's name is Adil. At an event on Sunday, Rakhi met Adil on a video call with the media. Earlier, Rakhi had shared a video on her Instagram, revealing that she was in a relationship with Adil. I'm not single anymore. "I am in a relationship with Adil," she said.

Rakhi joined an event on Sunday. This time the photographers asked Rakhi about Adil. Rakhi made a video call directly to Adil and introduced him to the paparazzi. Adil I love you. If there is anyone who has truly loved me in life, it is Adil, she said.

Adil gifted Rakhi a BMW car. How did Adil and you meet? She also said this. When I was depressed, Adil accompanied me. Stopped me from doing the wrong thing. Adil and his sister gave me a BMW car to refresh my mood. He didn't like me driving around in a small car. Finally, I got a good boy, she said.