Rakhi Sawant Withdraws Her Supreme Court Appeal Against Bombay High Court's Anticipatory Bail Orders in Adil Durrani Case

Earlier, controversial queen Rakhi Sawant appealed in supreme court against Bombay high court as it dismissed her anticipatory bail plea in a case registered by her estranged husband Adil Durrani. However, she has now withdrawn her supreme court's appeal.

Rakhi applied for bail in the Bombay High Court following an FIR for leaking Adil's private videos. However, her pre-arrest bail plea was rejected. Charged with defamation under IPC Section 500 and Section 34 for sharing an obscene video, Rakhi then turned to the Supreme Court. Despite this, her application was also denied, escalating her troubles.

In December 2022, Rakhi claimed on social media that she was married to Adil Durrani, a statement confirmed by Adil. Shortly after, Rakhi accused Adil of domestic violence and harassment, leading to her filing a complaint. Subsequently, Adil was arrested but later released on bail after Rakhi's allegations. Upon his release, Adil accused Rakhi of leaking his personal videos.

Rakhi Sawant is currently living outside India after her ex-husband Adil Durrani filed an FIR against her. Adil had alleged that Rakhi had leaked some of his private videos. And due to these allegations, a case was registered against Rakhi for leaking obscene videos. According to reports, after this FIR, Rakhi fled to Dubai to avoid arrest.