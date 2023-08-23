Rakhi Sawant's best friend Rajshree files police complaint against actress

Rakhi Sawant who is currently involved in an ugly legal battle and public spat with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, has once again landed in trouble. According to reports, Rakhi's best friend Rajshree has filed a police complaint against her amid her ongoing tussle with Adil Khan. , Rakhi said that she was shocked to know about the police complaint against her. The Main Hoon Na actress told celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, "She always stood besides me in my worst times. Even I stood by her during her bad times. She will always be my friend forever. I'm shocked. I don't know what's going on in my life."

On the other hand, Rajshree said that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon. "Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to media," she told the paparazzo. Rakhi Sawant’s former husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 this year after the Bigg Boss fame levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs. She also claimed that he physically assaulted her as well. After Adil walked out of jail, he sat down for his first media interaction with a news portal, and levelled some serious allegations against Rakhi. Sawant has also levelled fresh allegations against Adil now. In a recent interview, she accused Adil of selling her nude videos in Dubai for Rs 47 lakh. “I am in bathroom and he’s shooting. Aise bohot saare videos. Mera full body nude dikh rahe hai. I was quiet. I was his wife and he was raping me in the house," Rakhi told Pinkvilla. Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022 however, their romance was short lived on the grounds of violence and sexual harrasment.

