Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani arrested

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani has been reportedly arrested and taken to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai after the actor filed an FIR against him. On Monday, the actor had alleged that Adil was mishandling her funds, while she was participating in Bigg Boss Marathi last year, and she had asked him to look over her ailing mother Jaya Sawant, who died on January 29 after a long battle with cancer. Rakhi also alleged that Adil was responsible for her mother's death as he did pay money on time for her surgery.

The actress cried, "Yeh sirf ek media ya koi natak nahi hai. He has ruined my life. He has beaten me and looted my money. Quran pe haath rakh kar bhi...Isne mere saath cheating kiya hai. I request the media to support the truth."In another note, she confirmed, "Abhi abhi Adil Khan Durrani ko Oshiwara police ne arrest kar liya hai. I had registered an FIR against him last night." But later the actress said police is saying technically they will not term it as an arrest as they are questioning Adil right now." On Monday (February 6), Rakhi further pressed criminal charges against Adil and told the media that her husband has left her after cheating her.