Raksha Bandhan 2024: Genelia Deshmukh Celebrates Rakhi with Brother Nigel Dsouza, Shares Heartwarming Post

Every year the festival of Rakhi is celebrated on the full moon of the month of Shravan. This year, Raksha bandhan is on August 19. Festival means their is an atmosphere of excitement in everyone's home. Be it the hard-working class or the Bollywood stars. Actress Genelia Deshmukh also celebrated Rakhi Poornima with her brother. Genelia Deshmukh has shared a picture with her brother on social media.

While posting pic on social media Genelia captioned it as, "My Dearest Nigel Dsouza, I know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing, thank you for being mine, I Love Nigu Pigu. And I am so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life, keep glowing Keep growing, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Genelia's brother is married to a Punjabi woman, and they both stay with their parents. Genelia and Nigel share a special bond; they have often been seen sharing pictures of them on social media, expressing their love towards each other.