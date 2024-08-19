Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sunny Deol shares cute picture from his childhood days with his sister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Marking Raksha Bandhan 2024, Bollywood star Sunny Deol took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture with his sister from their childhood days.

The adorable image shows Sunny's sister tying rakhi on his wrist.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan Dear sisters (a couple of red heart emojis)," he captioned the Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on this cute throwback image of Sunny with his sister.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"Cute image," another netizen wrote.

Sunny is the elder son of veteran star Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur. From his first marriage with Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra also has three more children - Bobby, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. He and Hema Malini share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

Sunny has also teamed up with director Gopichand Malineni for his next film.

The update was unveiled by Sunny Deol himself recently on social media, where he shared a concept poster of the film. He is also set to come up with 'Border 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor