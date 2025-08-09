Raksha Bandhan Special: Meet Real-Life Sister Duos Celebrating Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is traditionally seen as a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters—but in today’s world, sisterhood shines just as bright. It’s a connection built on shared secrets, emotional anchors, and standing by each other—through fame, failure, and everything in between. This Rakhi, we’re celebrating real-life sister duos whose relationships go beyond the red carpet. They’re confidantes, co-travelers, constant cheerleaders—and a reminder that the bond between sisters is one of the most powerful relationships there is.

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor: One of Bollywood’s most adored duos, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are not just sisters—they’re best friends in the truest sense. While Janhvi continues to carve her niche in films, Khushi recently made her acting debut. Whether it’s donning custom tees for each other’s film screenings or sharing goofy selfies, their dynamic is a mix of unfiltered support and heartwarming love.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor: Bollywood royalty in their own right, Kareena and Karisma embody timeless sisterhood. From setting trends to raising families, their journey has been full of love, loyalty, and laughter. Lolo and Bebo prove that even with decades in the spotlight, what truly matters is being there for each other—always.

Vidya Balan & Priya Balan: Vidya Balan, a powerhouse performer, has always credited her sister Priya as her grounding force. Priya, who works in advertising, is Vidya’s sounding board, biggest critic, and closest confidante. Their bond is deep, private, and profoundly empowering.

Bhumi Pednekar & Samiksha Pednekar: Often mistaken for twins, Bhumi and Samiksha share more than just looks—they share a bond rooted in mutual respect and fierce pride. Bhumi, the actor, and Samiksha, the lawyer-turned-content creator, show up for each other at every turn—be it holidays, red carpets, or causes close to their heart.

Shalini Pandey & Pooja Pandey: Shalini, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy and Dabba Cartel, shares a close-knit bond with her sister Pooja. Though both maintain a low profile, they’re often spotted vacationing and spending quality time together. Their grounded, real-world sisterhood is all about shared experiences and silent support.

Disha Patani & Khushboo Patani: This duo redefines modern sisterhood—Disha, the actor, and Khushboo, the dedicated army officer. With different paths and shared values, the Patani sisters are proof that admiration, respect, and love can coexist even in the most contrasting of lives.

Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt: Alia brings the stardust, while Shaheen brings soul. Their sisterhood is rooted in honest conversations, shared healing, and deep understanding. Alia has often spoken about Shaheen being her guiding light—and their bond is a beautiful blend of laughter, learning, and unconditional love.

Nikita Dutta & Ankita Dutta: Nikita’s film journey is often mirrored by heartwarming glimpses into her bond with sister Ankita. Be it birthday celebrations, family trips, or simply playing with Ankita’s kids, Nikita shows that stardom takes a backseat when it comes to family time and sisterly bonding.

Kajol & Tanisha Mukerji: Navigating fame, legacy, and life in the public eye, Kajol and Tanisha have always had each other’s back. Whether it’s cheering on each other’s projects or sharing nostalgic memories, the Mukerji sisters radiate warmth, wit, and unshakeable support.

Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty: Style icons and soul sisters—Shilpa and Shamita’s relationship has always been one of strength and empathy. From dancing together on reality shows to supporting each other through personal challenges, they’ve shown what unwavering sibling love looks like