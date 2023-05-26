Rakul Preet relives childhood memories amid IIFA 2023 preparations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : While preparing for her IIFA 2023 performance, actor Rakul Preet Singh took a break to relive her childhood memories.

On Friday, she visited a famous studio 'Warner Bros. Studio' in Abu Dhabi and posted on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "Reliving childhood memories at #warnerbrosstudios #iffa #abudhabi."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csse7povCo6/

Rakul can be seen posing in a light green Co-Ord Set. She paired her outfit with hoop earrings and white sneakers. She completed her look with light makeup and tied her hair into a ponytail.

Earlier, the actor posted a string of pictures in a blingy blue outfit, revealing about her dance performance at IIFA. She captioned the post, "Mirror mirror on the wall .. I truly have the maddest team of them all . #danceperformanceready."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csi7Bbfvqsj/

The mega celebrations will start today with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao and will feature performances by Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema'.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from Rakul, Kriti Senon, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi are also going to perform at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan and 'I love you' starring opposite actor Pavail Gulati.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor