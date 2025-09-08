Rakul Preet Singh performs Ganga Aarti during her religious visit to Kashi

Mumbai, Sep 8 Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh arrived in Kashi and participated in the Ganga Aarti on Monday. The 'Runway 34' actress was seen immersed in devotion while performing the rituals during the Ganga Aarti.

Rakul looked simple yet gorgeous in a pink salwar kameez in a light makeup look, with her hair tied in a bun. The 'Doctor G' actress worshipped Mother Ganga amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras by both priests and fellow devotees.

One of the videos showed Rakul receiving prasad from the priest after the puja.

In August, actress Sara Ali Khan also participated in the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat. The President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, Sushant Mishra, and other officials welcomed Sara with an angavastra.

Work-wise, Rakul recently commenced shooting for her next. Unwinding even while at work, she shared a video of herself effectively turning her green room into a karaoke studio on social media.

Rakul was seen singing along with her mobile playlist songs- from Kajol's "Awaara Bhanware" to Ahaan Pandey's "Saiyaara, Rakul grooved on all of them.

While getting her hair done, Rakul turned the hairbrush into a mic and began singing.

Some time back, Rakul was also seen enjoying a relaxing swimming session post-pack-up on day one of the shoot of her forthcoming project.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram handle, she dropped a picture of herself posing in the pool. She wrote, "Day 1 of shoot... Managed a swimpost packup", followed by a red heart emoji.

Although Rakul did not reveal anything about her movie, she had recently announced her primary collaboration with ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The designer took to his IG and shared a glimpse of the costume trail for their first movie together. Posting a photo with Rakul, the designer wrote, “@rakulpreetsingh Costume trial. First film together".

Resharing the post, Rakul added: “Yayyyyyy so so happpy to finally work on a film together .. can't wait to bring your magic to screen.”

