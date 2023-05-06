Rakul Preet Singh take cryotherapy in minus 15 degrees Celsius

Mumbai, May 6 Ice ice baby! Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took a dip in icy-cold water in minus 15 degrees temperature.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her taking a quick dip amidst snow-capped mountains.

In the clip, Rakul is seen wearing a blue bikini as she runs from her cabin located in the middle of snowy locale and then takes a dip in icy cold water.

Rakul captioned: "Cryo in -15 degrees anyone?"

Cryotherapy is the local or general use of low temperatures in medical therapy. Cryotherapy may be used to treat a variety of tissue lesions. It can be a range of treatments from the application of ice packs or immersion in ice baths, to the use of cold chambers.

