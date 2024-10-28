Ralph Fiennes shares details about '28 Years Later', says "It's three films"

Washington [US], October 28 : Actor and film producer Ralph Fiennes shared some details about the storyline of the upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film, '28 Days Later', reported Deadline.

"It's three films, of which two have been shot," said Fiennes.

While talking about the plot, he added, "Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good."

'28 Years Later' is an upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film directed by Danny Boyle, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alex Garland. It is a sequel to 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), and the third instalment overall in the 28 Days Later film series.

Cillian Murphy reprises his role in 28 Years Later as Jim, a former bicycle courier who previously woke from a coma to find the 'Rage Virus' has decimated London. He also serves as an executive producer.

The upcoming sequel also features Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Jack O'Connell, Erin Kellyman and Edvin Ryding, reported Deadline.

'28 Years Later' is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 20, 2025.

