Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela expecting their first child after 10 years

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child, the RRR actor announced today. A post shared on Ram Charan's Instagram read simple: "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child." The announcement was signed "with love and gratitude" by Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni. Ram Charan, 37, and Upasana Kamineni, 33, married in 2012.

Ram Charan has been having a heck of a year. His last release, the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has become a global phenomenon since its release earlier this year. Inspired by two real-life revolutionaries who decided to stand up against British colonialism, RRR also featured Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in key roles. For the unversed he is the son of Telugu legend Chiranjeevi, the nephew of Allu Aravind, and cousin of Allu Arjun. Ram Charan made his debut in 2007 film Chirutha and his credits include Magadheera, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and other critical and commercial hits.