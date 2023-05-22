Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Srinagar/Hyderabad, May 22 Oscar-winning movie 'RRR' actor Ram Charan arrived in Srinagar on Monday to participate in a side event of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in the Kashmir valley.

In a tweet, J&K's Information and Public Relations Department wrote: "Actor Ram Charan arrives at Srinagar airport to attend the first side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' of the 3rd G20 #Tourism Working Group meeting."

The actor hit global headlines when 'RRR' won the Oscar this year for the best original song 'Naatu Naatu' that featured them. The film also bagged the Golden Globe award.

He will be among the representatives of the Indian film industry at the summit to discuss film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

Ram Charan's fans, who hail him as a global star, see this as another honour for their favourite actor. This is said to be the first time that an actor from Tollywood is representing the Indian film industry at a prestigious global event.

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the world's major economies to discuss and address global issues, primarily on economics, finance and global governance.

India, which is presiding over the international forum, chose Kashmir to host the Tourism Working Group meeting. This includes a panel discussion on film tourism for economic growth and cultural preservation.

The security measures have been heightened in Srinagar. For the 3-day G20 Summit. Kashmir is under a 3-tier security grid for aerial surveillance drone monitoring is put in place.

NSG and marine commandos are being deployed around the venue. J&K Police's special operation group (SOG) will be deployed at several places to give security cover to prevent from any terror incident.

In Srinagar, graffiti depicting the scenic beauty and colours of Srinagar cover the walls of the city. As of now, the G20 Working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir will focus on five key priority areas: Green Tourism, Digitalisation, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management.

