Ram Charan attends 'Game Changer' teaser event in Lucknow 'barefoot'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 : Actor Ram Charan on Saturday attended the teaser launch event of 'Game Changer' barefoot in Lucknow.

He was spotted wearing an all-black ethnic outfit - kurta, pyjama and stole.

Ram Charan is currently following Ayyappa Deeksha, which is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledges to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.

The teaser launch was also attended by his 'Game Changer' co-star Kiara Advani and director S. Shankar.

'Game Changer' will be released in cinemas on January 10th, 2025.

As per the makers, the film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The officer, in a bid to reform the system, takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections to overhaul the governance system.T

The film, which was announced in 2021, has generated considerable buzz given its gripping narrative and star-studded cast.

