Ram Charan Gets Emotional After PM Modi's Warm Interaction with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan at Andhra Pradesh Swearing-In Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu indeed attracted a galaxy of stars from politics, cinema, and social service, including megastar Pawan Kalyan, who also took the oath as a minister in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence added to the grandeur of the event. After Pawan Kalyan's oath-taking, an iconic moment ensued when PM Modi lifted both Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan into the air, symbolizing their strength and camaraderie. This touching moment left RRR actor Ram Charan visibly emotional, with tears welling up in his eyes. It's worth noting that Chiranjeevi is Ram Charan's father, and Pawan Kalyan is his uncle. Notably, Pawan Kalyan assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Ram Charan, a popular actor in the south, gained immense fame through his role in the movie "RRR." He is set to star in the upcoming film "Game Changer" and is also part of "Devara: Part 1" alongside Janhvi Kapoor. His versatile performances continue to captivate audiences, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.