Ram Charan Pays Grand Tribute to Indian Traditions with 1,000 Folk Dancers in Game Changer’s ‘Raa Macha Macha

Global star Ram Charan's upcoming political drama Game Changer, directed by the visionary Shankar Shanmugam, is generating immense buzz. The highly anticipated film, set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, is expected to be a pan-India blockbuster, captivating Ram Charan’s vast fanbase across the country.Just recently, the makers of Game Changer provided an exciting update regarding the film’s second single, Raa Macha Macha (Telugu and Tamil), titled Dam Tu Dikhaja in Hindi. Penned by Anantha Sriram, Vivek Velmurugan and Kumar for respective languages with music composed by SS Thaman, the promo for the song is set to release on 28 September, and the full song will be available on 30 September.

Adding to the excitement, a special 3-minute video was released today, where director Shankar and music director Thaman shared some thrilling details about the making of the song. One of the key highlights is a breathtaking single-shot dance sequence featuring Ram Charan alongside 1000 folk dancers from various Indian states, promising to be a visual feast for fans.

The film promises to be a mass entertainer with Ram Charan playing dual roles while Kiara Advani and Anjali star as the female leads. The ensemble cast also includes Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah Srikanth, Sunil, Jayram and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is being crafted as a prestigious project. Fans are eagerly awaiting the promo on September 28 and the full release of the song on September 30, which is expected to elevate the excitement surrounding the film's release.Get ready to be swept away by the power, the energy, and the cultural richness of "Raa Macha Macha" on September 30th!