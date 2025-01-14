Ram Charan says he's "filled with gratitude" as he thanks fans for Game Changer's success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Actor Ram Charan, whose recent film 'Game Changer' has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, thanked his fans for their "unwavering" love and support and also wished everyone a joyous 'Makar Sankranti.'

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Charan shared a note expressing his gratitude to his fans and the media for their role in making 'Game Changer' a huge success.

In a note, the actor wrote, "This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success."

The actor also shared his hopes for the year ahead and wrote, "As we welcome 2025 with positivity, I promise to continue delivering performances that make you proud. Game Changer will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for your unconditional love. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Sankranti and a wonderful year ahead!"

Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, also took to her Instagram account to share a family picture on the occasion of Sankranti. The picture posted on her social media featured herself, Ram Charan, and their baby girl, Klin Kaara. She captioned the picture, "Happy Happy Sankranti! Thank you for your unconditional love & support, and cheers to new beginnings."

'Game Changer', starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released on January 10 and has been celebrated for its engaging story and performances.

