Ram Charan to purchase 10,000 Adipurush tickets for underprivileged kids

Adipurush is the highly anticipated movie of the year 2023. The mythological drama stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the role of Lord Ram and Sita. Om Raut’s directorial is a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana crafted creatively for the modern generation to learn about Indian mythology and culture. In order to make it reach to wider audience film stars are supporting the makers.

Now the buzz is Ram Charan bought 10,000 tickets for Adipurush. Following the footsteps of Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan will also be distributing them among underprivileged children as well as his dedicated fans.Earlier Ranbir Kapoor bought 10,000 tickets of Adipurush.The Kashmir Files producer, Abhishek Agarwal also participated in the noble act. He also bought the same number of tickets as Ranbir Kapoor following in his footsteps. Abhishek’s charity will benefit the elderly living in old-age homes and government school students. On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer.