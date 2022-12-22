Ram Charan to Waluscha De Sousa: Celebs get ready for Christmas

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who are gearing up to welcome their first child, hosted the annual Christmas party to play Secret Santa with their cousins. Upasana took to Instagram and shared a picture from the party. Actors such as Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej among other cousins were part of what looked like one mega celebration. Every year, Ram Charan and Upasana host a party to play Secret Santa with their cousins and other close family members. They’ve been doing it for quite a few years now. This year, mom-to-be Upasana called them, “Mega cousins” in her post.

