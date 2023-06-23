Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela make first public appearance with newborn daughter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 23 : New parents Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, on Friday, made their first public appearance with their daughter.

Before taking their daughter home, the couple greeted the media stationed outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. They received a grand welcome from fans. They were showered with rose petals at the hospital gate.

Ram and Upasana beamed with happiness as they posed for shutterbugs.

Ram was in a white shirt and blue denims and wore shades. Upasana was in a floral maxi dress while the baby was wrapped in a white swaddle.

Ram also addressed the media and expressed his gratitude to all the well-wishers.

"I am thankful to our fans for performing poojas and prayers for the well-being of the kid. I am indebted to all for showering love on us. I'm overwhelmed with this joyous moment. Your blessings and wishes will continue to be with our baby girl," he said.

Ram and Upasana were blessed with baby on June 20. After learning about the baby's arrival, members of the film industry and fans flooded the social media with congratulatory wishes.

Ram's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, ", "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced the pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years.

