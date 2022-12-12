Ram Charan, wife Upasana expecting their first child

Mumbai, Dec 12 Pan-India star Ram Charan, who received unanimous praise for his blockbuster movie 'RRR', and his wife, Upasana are expecting their first child.

Ram's father, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, took to his Twitter handle on Monday to share the happy news with his fans and followers.

He tweeted, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji -We are delighted to share that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. With Love & Gratitude: Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobhana & Anil Kamineni."

Ram retweeted his father's tweet with a heart and prayer emoji.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on 2012, a year before his Hindi debut in the form of 'Zanjeer' which didn't perform well at the box office.

He was most recently seen in an extended cameo in 'Acharya' which starred his father in the lead role.

