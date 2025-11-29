Ram Gopal Varma drops a moment of Manoj Bajpayee from 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'

Mumbai, Nov 29 The popular actor and director duo, Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee, have once again joined hands for the forthcoming horror comedy, “Police Station Mein Bhoot.” While movie buffs await the release of the drama, the filmmaker keeps the excitement intact by sharing insight from the project.

RGV took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) and posted a still from his next, which shows Bajpayee dressed as a police officer, looking at the camera from the shadows with his expression intense.

Uploading the still on the micro-blogging site, Ram Gopal Varma penned the caption, "@BajpayeeManoj in a moment from POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT (sic)."

At the beginning of this month, RGV also unveiled the first look of actress Ramya Krishnan from the drama.

The 'Baahubali' actress appears in a never-before-seen avatar for her next.

The picture has Ramya Krishnan with heavy kajal in the eyes, a dark lip color, messy hair, a nose ring, and some goofy jewelry. We could also see a few tattoos on her face and body, enhancing her look further.

"Here is ⁦@meramyakrishnan in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT (sic)," the director captioned the post.

Before "Police Station Mein Bhoot”, RGV worked with Bajpayee in the 1998 film “Satya”.

Shedding light on reuniting with Bajpayee, Ram Gopal Varma told IANS, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

Speaking about the cast of “Police Station Mein Bhoot,” which includes Bajpayee, along with Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, the filmmaker shared, “With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will expand boundaries of how we see horror in the guise of authority."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor