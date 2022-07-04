Ram Madhvani announces Season 3 of Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya'

Mumbai, July 4 Filmmaker Ram Madhvani has announced that the 3rd season of Sushmita Sen's digital debut series 'Aarya' is in development. Sushmita and Ram Madhvani spoke about their collaboration and how it is to work together.

The first season of the show even got an Emmy nomination .

Based on Dutch drama series Penoza, the crime thriller revolves around Aarya (Sushmita), who joins a mafia gang and turns into a don to take revenge for her husband's murder. The show's lead actor said: "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past."

Sushmita shared further how it feels to reprise her role and how it is to work with Ram Madhvani: "Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Elated about the upcoming season, creator and filmmaker Ram Madhvani added: "Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing partner in building Aarya through 2 seasons and we are delighted to associate with them once again for yet another season."

"The journey of developing a gripping storyline, thrill and family love has started and we are sure this will once again leave audiences wanting more. The stakes are only getting higher from here. It's great to be back with Sushmita Sen and Co-Producer Amita Madhvani and the full Ram Madhvani Films team," he concluded.

Aarya Season 3 will be streaming soon on Disney+ Hotstar. It also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar among others.

