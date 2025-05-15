Ram Pothineni’s new movie 'Andhra King Taluka' evokes a wave of nostalgic

Chennai, May 15 Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is back with a bang in his upcoming film "Andhra King Taluka", previously known as "#RAPO22".

Directed by Mahesh Babu P of "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty" fame, this heartwarming entertainer is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The film features Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead and Kannada superstar Upendra in a key role.

To mark Ram Pothineni’s birthday, the makers released a title glimpse, evoking a wave of nostalgia and delight among fans.

Set in the early 2000s, the glimpse opens outside a packed single-screen theatre with a crowd eagerly seeking tickets to a new release starring Andhra King Surya Kumar.

Amidst the chaos, a frustrated theatre owner begins to ignore calls from VIPs. That’s when Ram makes a stylish entry on a bicycle, confidently asking for 50 tickets on behalf of Andhra King’s fans.

His charm and confidence win over the owner, who obliges silently. Ram then joins fellow fans in celebration, posing heroically in front of a towering cutout of his idol as firecrackers light up the screen. The sequence ends with the title reveal: Andhra King Taluka.

In a refreshing twist, Ram portrays a passionate fan rather than a superstar, bringing authenticity, swagger, and sincerity to the role.

His charming makeover and standout moments, like the way he parks his bicycle, add to the character’s appeal.

Upendra, though not yet shown in person, is introduced as the on-screen icon via a cutout.

Director Mahesh Babu P blends humor with emotion, presenting a heartfelt take on fandom. The visuals by Siddhartha Nuni, music by Vivek–Merwin, and editing by National Award-winner Sreekar Prasad elevate the experience, while Avinash Kolla’s production design captures the period vibe with precision.

With its nostalgic feel, relatable theme, and fan-pleasing moments, the title glimpse has set high expectations.

"Andhra King Taluka" promises to be a celebration of cinematic devotion and fan culture.

Cast: Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashree Borse, Upendra, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna, VTV Ganesh

Technical Crew: Director – Mahesh Babu P | Producers – Naveen Yerneni & Y. Ravi Shankar | Music – Vivek–Merwin | Cinematography – Siddhartha Nuni | Editor – Sreekar Prasad | Production Design – Avinash Kolla

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor