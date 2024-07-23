Ram Sampath, Sona Mohapatra to perform live at IIFM 2024

Mumbai, July 23 Music composer Ram Sampath and his wife, playback singer Sona Mohapatra, are set to perform live at the upcoming edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) 2024.

The performance will also feature a collaboration with Australian local artiste Mitch Tambo, who is known for his roots in the indigenous music of Australia.

This event will blend the musical cultures of India and Australia.

Ram Sampath, who is producing this live performance, said: "Collaborating with Mitch has been a path to the incredibly beautiful performance piece that is being put together. This combination of two cultures amalgamating is not just a performance but a tribute to the rich musical heritages of two of the world's oldest civilisations. It's an honour to bring together the sounds of India and indigenous Australia on such a prestigious platform.”

He is currently basking in the success of the hit track ‘Sajni’ from ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

The collaboration with Mitch aims to promote the idea of unity through music.

Sona Mohapatra said: "Music is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures. This collaboration is a celebration of our shared heritage and the power of music to bring people together. I am thrilled to be part of this unique project and to perform live at IFFM 2024.”

The duo will perform live on August 16 in Melbourne.

