Ramya Pandian pens 'thank you' note to well wishers after 'Bigg Boss Ultimate'

Chennai, April 12 Actress Ramya Pandian, who has just returned from the 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' house, on Tuesday penned a note of gratitude to all her well wishers.

The actress, who shot to fame after her sparkling performance in the National Award winning critically acclaimed film 'Joker', took to Instagram to thank her well wishers.

She said, "To all my well-wishers, who are a part of my career and who I value to be a part of me, your unconditional love and support are my greatest strength and blessing. No matter what, you have always been there for me - I couldnt have asked for more. Truly blessed beyond measure!

"A big thank you to all of you. I am doing well and hope to meet you soon. Sending lots of love and positivity."

'Bigg Boss Ultimate' contestant Balaji Murugadoss won the title of the first 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' season on Sunday. He took home the title apart from winning a trophy and a prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor