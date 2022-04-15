Ranbir-Alia wedding: Mom Neetu, sister Riddhima welcome 'bahu' home

Mumbai, April 15 Neetu Kapoor has welcomed her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt home. The veteran actress shared a few wedding pictures of her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia from the wedding celebration and called the newly-wed her "world".

She posted a string of photographs of Ranbir and Alia from the wedding and captioned it: "My World."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima too shared a photograph of the couple and called Alia a "better addition" to the family.

She wrote: "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it."

Alia and Ranbir finally sealed-the-deal on Thursday after a five year whirlwind romance.

The two began dating on the sets of "Brahmastra" in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception the same year.

