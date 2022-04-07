Ranbir - Alia Wedding: Star couple to offer langar in Gurudwara as ritual

After much speculation, Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in the next few weeks. Now the latest buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will be offering langar at a Gurudwara in Mumbai post their wedding as a ritual. To note, the couple will be following Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s footsteps and will be following all the rituals followed by them a source told India Today, “Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding. As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai.

When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara. Ranbir and Alia won't be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple”. It is also reported that the couple will host a grand reception towards the end of April. The guest list for the reception includes Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, among others.On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is slated for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

