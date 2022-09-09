Ranbir-Alia's 'Brahmastra' Gets Leaked In HD Online

Brahmastra has been hit by piracy like many other films in the past. Popular notorious sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Tamilmv, and Filmyzilla among others are carrying the pirated HD version of the movie which will impact the business of the film if nothing else.

Interestingly, the producers Star India had appealed to the Delhi High Court regarding the nuisance the online piracy sites create and the court had blocked 18 such rogue sites. But Latestly has reported that the Brahmastra is still leaked online on various torrent sites. This is not the first time a big release has fallen prey to piracy. Just recently biggies like Cobra, Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Cuttputlli and many more were also leaked online within hours of release.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.