Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra earns Rs 18 crore in advance booking

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has taken a flying start at the box office with record advance booking numbers for a Bollywood film in the pandemic era. The film has earned Rs 18 crore in the advance booking.

On Wednesday [September 7], Brahmastra managed to collect Rs 18 crore as a part of its advance booking. As per the report, the film is expected to earn Rs 27 - Rs 32 crore in advance booking. The advance is driven by superb sales at the national multiplex chains in the 3D format. However, the advance is less in Gujarat and the Central circuit.

As per multiple sources, Brahmastra has sold tickets worth ₹11 crore for its opening day across the country in all five languages. The advance booking figures of the Hindi version alone are over ₹10 crore. This puts the Ayan Mukerji film ahead of the Hindi version of RRR, which sold tickets worth ₹7 crore for the first day in advance bookings. However, it is miles behind the monumental advance booking figures of KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹40 crore for Hindi and ₹80 crore overall).