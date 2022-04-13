Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Wedding: Mobile phones of staff members sealed by security team

The security team outside Ranbir Kapoor's house Vaastu are making sure to seal the phone cameras of all the staff members entering inside. The guards were seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration. Moreover, barricades have been set up at the main gate to avoid any security lapse.

The couple is rumoured to be tying the knot on April 15, in the early morning hours. The wedding ceremony will be a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. It is reported that the star couple will host a grand reception party at Taj in Mumbai for members from the entertainment industry. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be soon seen together onscreen for the first time in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming ‘Brahmastra’. It is releasing on September 9.

