Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the lovable couples of Bollywood, the celebs were recently seen in Varanasi to shoot for their upcoming film Brahmastra. But apart from the film, the celeb's fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get married soon. However, now the reports are doing rounds that Alia and Ranbir are planning to get married in April 2022 and the preparations for the grand event have already begun.

An entertainment news portal reported that Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain talked about the duo's marriage, she said “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you will all get to know."

“Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when" she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has several lines up for her film, she will be soon seen in Brahmastra, and Jee Le Zaraa. While Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film.