Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Kesariya song from Brahmastra gets release date

Brahmastra song Kesariya featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will release on July 15.. The teaser of the Brahmastra song gave a glimpse of Alia and Ranbir’s chemistry in the film and their characters.According to the latest report, Kesariya will release on July 15. “The long wait for Kesariya has finally come to an end as the love ballad will hit the digital world on July 15.

The team is excited to present the entire song to the audience, who have already fallen in love with the tunes of a short glimpse launched in April," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.According to the latest report, Kesariya will release on July 15. “The long wait for Kesariya has finally come to an end as the love ballad will hit the digital world on July 15. The team is excited to present the entire song to the audience, who have already fallen in love with the tunes of a short glimpse launched in April," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.