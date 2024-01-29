Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Sweet Moments Steal the Show at Filmfare Night

Bollywood's dynamic duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, stole the spotlight at the Filmfare night in Gujarat. Numerous videos from the award ceremony have taken social media by storm, with one particular clip standing out. In this video, Alia and Ranbir were spotted enjoying themselves, grooving to the chart-topping song "Jamal Kudu" from Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster film 'Animal.' This delightful moment quickly captured the internet's attention, going viral on social media and leaving fans enchanted by the adorable couple.

In another video, Alia and Ranbir joined in on the fun by dancing to Bobby Deol's viral entry dance, incorporating the hookstep with glasses on their heads. As Alia flawlessly balanced the glass and showcased her moves to her husband, Ranbir gave her a quick kiss before returning to the stage to continue his performance. The actor also showcased his dance skills to songs like "Arjan Vailly," "Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai," "Pehle Bhi Main," and more.

The audience cheered as Ranbir and Alia expressed their love for each other, creating a memorable night for their admirers. During the event, Ranbir received the Best Actor award for 'Animal,' while Alia was crowned Best Actress for her role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' The couple beamed with joy as they posed with their respective trophies, dedicating their wins to their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir also took a moment to remember his father, Rishi Kapoor, during the awards night. Holding the award for 'Animal,' he expressed, "Every day I think of you, I remember you and everything that I feel for you…the love, the affection. I try to channelize it through this part, and I hope you are up there in peace and resting."