Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali invited



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to finally tie the knot. The couple, who has always been very private about their relationship, are getting married in April. The wedding will be an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. Now as per a India Today report, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar are invited to the wedding. The invitation has also been sent to Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukherjee, designer Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranja, and Manish Malhotra.

Ranbir's cousins, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan will also be attending the wedding. The star couple will reportedly throw a reception party at the end of this month. As per the report, they have invited, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aditya Chopra, and others for their reception party. Speculations are rife that Ranbir has ensured all the technicians he has worked with over the years, including his hair and make-up artistes, spot boys and assistants are on the guest list as well.