Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor arrive in Agra for Luv Ranjan’s wedding

Luv Ranjan is gearing up to get married to his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra today. Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma have reached Agra for the same. Luv Ranjan, who is known for his films Pyar Ka Punchnaama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, was expected to get married in January, but due to the third wave of Covid-19, the filmmaker had to delay the wedding.

On the work front, Luv is currently busy shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor. Boney will be seen playing Ranbir’s father in the film. Luv is also producing Arjun Kapoor-starrer Kutte, which marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bharadwaj's son.

