Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji offers prayers at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Brahmastra release

Ranbir Kapoor visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. He was also accompanied by his Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Ranbir and Ayan can be seen posing in traditional outfits as they seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa.

Ranbir Kapoor met Sonu Sood at Lalbaugcha as both the actors coincidentally visited the temple at the same time to seek Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions took to its official Instagram handle on Thursday and raised excitement among fans for the much-awaited film. Sharing a poster, the production house urged all the book tickets for Brahmastra and assure them that it will be ‘an experience of a lifetime’.