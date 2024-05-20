Ranbir Kapoor casts his vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra was also spotted casting his vote along with Ranbir and Sharman Joshi.

Over 8.95 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

Some key figures in the fray in the fifth phase included Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal and Chirag Paswan.

Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats that went for polls in the fifth phase, 14 were from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

