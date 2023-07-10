Ranbir Kapoor grooves to 'Ban Than Chali Bolo' at 'Animal' wrap-up party, video goes viral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film 'Animal.'

Several videos from the wrap-up party of the film are now surfacing on social media in which Ranbir could be seen grooving to Sukhwinder Singh's songs 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Ban Than Chali Bolo' as the crew hooted for him.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

Soon after the clips of the actor dancing with the crew members went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Talking about the film's postponement, director Vanga earlier said in a video, "The only reason why we are not releasing the film on August 11 is the quality. I am not going to explain to you how the post-production work of the film is being layered because it might bore you. For example, there are seven songs in the film and when the seven songs are multiplied by 5 languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different types of lyricists, different sets of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for. The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages and for that, I really need to spend time to get into all different languages. When it gets released I don't want to give the feeling that it is a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. So for that, we are taking time and there's no other reason. All I can promise you is that we will come with the best quality on December 1."

Recently the makers also unveiled the pre-teaser of the film.

The video begins with several people who can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group.

Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee. Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but Some scars on his face were visible.

