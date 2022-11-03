Ranbir Kapoor keen on doing original films, refuses remakes

Ranbir Kapoor is one of B-town's most influential stars and the actor has tweaked his working conditions. According to a E-Times report, Ranbir Kapoor has a few film policies that he follows by, and one is that he is not okay to do multi-starrer films and only solo-hero movies. He had even turned down a movie to Karan Johar. However, there’s another policy that he abides by, and that is of not doing remake movies.

A close source to the actor revealed to ETimes that Ranbir Kapoor had fell out with his childhood friend Siddharth Anand after rejecting Bang Bang, which was a remake of Tom Cruise’s actioner Knight & Day. It later went to Hrithik Roshan. The source further added, “Even after the miserable box office performance of their film together Anjaana Anjaani, Ranbir was ready to work with Siddharth Anand again. However, Ranbir was dead against doing a remake, and that too of a flop Hollywood film.”

Ranbir Kapoor is dead serious of not doing a remake even if its his late father Rishi Kapoor’s films. Long ago before Brahmastra could even happen, Ayan Mukerji had shared an idea of doing a remake of his dad’s film Khel Khel Mein with Ranbir and Katrina Kaif. But Ranbir had immediately shot it down. He wouldn’t do any remake films, especially his father’s as he doesn’t want people to compare them.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which released in theatres in September. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film will start its OTT journey with Disney+Hotstar on November 4. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over ₹425 crore gross worldwide at the box office