Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About How 'Cheater' and 'Casanova' Labels Affected Him

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who made his debut with the film 'Saawariya' in 2007, has had a remarkable journey in the film industry. Despite his first film being a flop, Ranbir's performance quickly won over fans, leading to several hit movies like 'Rockstar', 'Barfi', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Animal'. Alongside his professional success, Ranbir's personal life, particularly his relationships, has often been a topic of discussion, earning him the tags of 'Casanova' and 'Cheater,' which he recently expressed sorrow over.

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about these aspects of his life on the 'People With WTF' podcast. He shared, "I dated two top actresses and that became my identity. I got the 'Casanova' tag. I got the rookie tag for a big part of my life which is still there. I've lived with that tag all my life, and still live with it." Ranbir's candid reflections highlight how these labels have impacted him over the years.

At first he dated Deepika Padukone Early in his career, Ranbir was in a high-profile relationship with actress Deepika Padukone. Despite their breakup, both have moved on in their personal and professional lives. Following his split with Deepika, Ranbir dated actress Katrina Kaif. The couple was in a live-in relationship for several years before eventually parting ways. Ranbir later found love with actress Alia Bhatt. The couple got married and welcomed their daughter, Raha, marking a new chapter in Ranbir's life.

After experiencing a rough patch in his career, Ranbir bounced back with the super hit film 'Animal'. Additionally, his film *Brahmastra*, co-starring Alia Bhatt, garnered significant popularity. Both of these movies are set to have sequels, ensuring Ranbir's continued presence in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor's future projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's *Love and War*, where he will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Fans eagerly anticipate his performance in these upcoming films, hoping to see more of his versatile acting skills.

Ranbir's journey in Bollywood, marked by both professional triumphs and personal challenges, continues to captivate audiences. His openness about the labels he has been given and how they have affected him adds a new layer of understanding to his public persona.