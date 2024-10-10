Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji pose together at Durga Puja pandal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : With Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations in full swing across India, celebs from B-town are also embracing the festive spirit.

On Thursday evening, actor Ranbir Kapoor visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, where he joined actress Rani Mukerji to seek blessings.

The two also shared an adorable moment at the event, taking fans back to their Saawariya days.

Rani Mukerji was seen kissing Ranbir on the cheek as they posed for the paparazzi, making the moment even more special.

Ranbir looked stylish in a grey shirt and white pants, while Rani Mukerji looked stunning in a yellow saree. The duo sat together at the pandal, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

Ranbir and Rani had shared the screen in the 2007 film Saawariya, which was Ranbir's debut in Bollywood. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

On Wednesday, Rani was seen with her cousin Kajol at a Durga Puja pandal, where the two were spotted seeking blessings, both dressed in traditional attire.

on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project 'Love And War', alongside Alia, and Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Rani, on the other hand, will be seen in the third chapter of Mardaani.

