Ranbir Kapoor remembers his late father Rishi Kapoor, at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie. Recently he attended the poster launch event of his film, the makers also unveiled the first look of Ranbir's character from the film.



During the event Ranbir was seen missing his late father Rishi Kapoor who died in previous year due to cancer, Ranbir said Rishi and he used to fight so much during the film shooting because Rishi used to asked him many questions related to the film, he quoted “I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta".



He further adds “But I believe he's here somewhere. I hope he's proud, I hope he's smiling. And just to pay a small tribute to him, if you guys know it, please join me,”.



Ranbir also recalls his father's iconic lines from the film Karz “Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya, kabhi kisi ko dil diya, maine bhi diya". And he blowed the kiss at the sky to his father.



Brahmastra is an superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.