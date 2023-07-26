Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani calls it impressive

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead is geared up for a release on July 28. Ahead of its theatrical premiere, a special screening was held in Mumbai on July 25, which was attended by the film’s cast and other members of the Bollywood fraternity. While Ranveer’s wife-actress Deepika Padukone gave the screening a miss, Ranbir Kapoor marked his presence at the event, accompanying his wifey Alia. Post the screening, Ranbir also shared his review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while interacting with the paparazzi with a positive response.

Ranbir Kapoor was impressed after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was spotted exiting the theater with his partner Alia Bhatt, heading towards their car. On the way, when the paparazzi asked him to give his verdict on the Karan Johar directorial, Ranbir said that he loved the film, making a positive hand gesture to the paps. Another short video was dropped on Instagram by a user where Ranbir is presumed to be saying, “Kamaal Hai! This film is a superhit” about RARKPK. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, marks Alia Bhatt's first project since embracing motherhood. The actress stunned fans when she shot for the song Tum Kya Mile just four months after giving birth to her daughter, Raha. The film also features the likes of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, and Kshitee Jog.

